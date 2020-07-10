Voltaire Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 375.00% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 13.16% to Rs 0.33 croreNet profit of Voltaire Leasing & Finance rose 375.00% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.16% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 90.48% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 43.70% to Rs 1.71 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.330.38 -13 1.711.19 44 OPM %60.615.26 -3.5120.17 - PBDT0.200.03 567 0.070.25 -72 PBT0.190.01 1800 0.020.18 -89 NP0.190.04 375 0.020.21 -90
