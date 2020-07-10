Voltaire Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 375.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 13.16% to Rs 0.33 crore

Net profit of Voltaire Leasing & Finance rose 375.00% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.16% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 90.48% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 43.70% to Rs 1.71 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

0.330.381.711.1960.615.263.5120.170.200.030.070.250.190.010.020.180.190.040.020.21

