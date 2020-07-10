Bazel International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.30 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 433.33% to Rs 0.16 croreNet Loss of Bazel International reported to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 433.33% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.66 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.27% to Rs 0.78 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.160.03 433 0.780.79 -1 OPM %-237.50-2666.67 --100.005.06 - PBDT-0.38-0.80 53 0.95-0.03 LP PBT-0.38-0.80 53 0.95-0.03 LP NP-0.30-0.80 63 0.66-0.03 LP
