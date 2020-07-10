Arvind Fashions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 204.33 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 39.22% to Rs 710.46 crore

Net loss of Arvind Fashions reported to Rs 204.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 19.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 39.22% to Rs 710.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1168.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 400.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 16.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.74% to Rs 3866.30 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4643.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

710.461168.963866.304643.86-1.397.295.986.20-40.1350.201.78166.04-143.356.09-435.7312.88-204.3319.56-400.8216.61

