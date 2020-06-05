Larsen & Toubro consolidated net profit declines 6.47% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 2.18% to Rs 44245.28 crore

Net profit of Larsen & Toubro declined 6.47% to Rs 3197.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3418.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.18% to Rs 44245.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 43303.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.23% to Rs 9549.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8905.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.57% to Rs 145452.36 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 135220.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

