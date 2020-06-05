Larsen & Toubro consolidated net profit declines 6.47% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 2.18% to Rs 44245.28 croreNet profit of Larsen & Toubro declined 6.47% to Rs 3197.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3418.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.18% to Rs 44245.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 43303.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 7.23% to Rs 9549.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8905.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.57% to Rs 145452.36 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 135220.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales44245.2843303.40 2 145452.36135220.29 8 OPM %15.9516.73 -16.7616.80 - PBDT5093.075586.04 -9 16547.7915932.95 4 PBT4382.135150.61 -15 14085.5214009.92 1 NP3197.073418.24 -6 9549.038905.13 7
