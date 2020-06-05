Sumitomo Chemical India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 22.91 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 5.70% to Rs 445.77 crore

Net profit of Sumitomo Chemical India reported to Rs 22.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.70% to Rs 445.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 421.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.61% to Rs 204.70 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 165.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 8.81% to Rs 2424.75 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2228.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

