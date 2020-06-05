JUST IN
Business Standard

Ravindra Energy reports consolidated net profit of Rs 22.12 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 166.08% to Rs 450.50 crore

Net profit of Ravindra Energy reported to Rs 22.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 190.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 166.08% to Rs 450.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 169.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 5.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 213.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 38.83% to Rs 719.38 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 518.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales450.50169.31 166 719.38518.19 39 OPM %2.34-126.35 -3.38-38.67 - PBDT49.84-190.36 LP 44.56-194.89 LP PBT48.10-192.29 LP 37.38-201.63 LP NP22.12-190.79 LP 5.82-213.31 LP

First Published: Fri, June 05 2020. 18:29 IST

