SMS Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 51.92% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 6.98% to Rs 96.47 croreNet profit of SMS Pharmaceuticals declined 51.92% to Rs 6.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.98% to Rs 96.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 103.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 21.17% to Rs 31.57 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 40.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.39% to Rs 411.95 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 464.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales96.47103.71 -7 411.95464.91 -11 OPM %14.9515.08 -19.4019.38 - PBDT14.6313.21 11 72.8281.63 -11 PBT8.638.33 4 50.7662.35 -19 NP6.3913.29 -52 31.5740.05 -21
