SMS Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 51.92% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 6.98% to Rs 96.47 crore

Net profit of SMS Pharmaceuticals declined 51.92% to Rs 6.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.98% to Rs 96.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 103.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 21.17% to Rs 31.57 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 40.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.39% to Rs 411.95 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 464.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

96.47103.71411.95464.9114.9515.0819.4019.3814.6313.2172.8281.638.638.3350.7662.356.3913.2931.5740.05

