L G Balakrishnan & Bros consolidated net profit declines 28.68% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 12.85% to Rs 356.31 croreNet profit of L G Balakrishnan & Bros declined 28.68% to Rs 12.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 18.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.85% to Rs 356.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 408.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 7.97% to Rs 91.63 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 99.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.60% to Rs 1542.83 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1688.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales356.31408.85 -13 1542.831688.00 -9 OPM %9.5710.05 -12.0712.27 - PBDT32.8738.15 -14 174.66198.62 -12 PBT12.0719.98 -40 96.01130.57 -26 NP12.9818.20 -29 91.6399.57 -8
