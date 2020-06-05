L G Balakrishnan & Bros consolidated net profit declines 28.68% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 12.85% to Rs 356.31 crore

Net profit of L G Balakrishnan & Bros declined 28.68% to Rs 12.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 18.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.85% to Rs 356.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 408.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 7.97% to Rs 91.63 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 99.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.60% to Rs 1542.83 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1688.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

