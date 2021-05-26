Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd gains for third straight session

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd is quoting at Rs 3755.6, up 1.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 109.32% in last one year as compared to a 64.16% jump in NIFTY and a 91.56% jump in the Nifty IT index.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3755.6, up 1.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 15291.2. The Sensex is at 50996.27, up 0.71%. Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd has slipped around 3.94% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26393.9, up 1.26% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.17 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.67 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3750, up 0.95% on the day. Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd is up 109.32% in last one year as compared to a 64.16% jump in NIFTY and a 91.56% jump in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 36.26 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

