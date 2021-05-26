Indian Oil Corporation Ltd jumps around 2%

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 112.55, up 2.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 45.13% in last one year as compared to a 64.16% spurt in NIFTY and a 53.06% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 112.55, up 2.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 15291.2. The Sensex is at 50996.27, up 0.71%. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has risen around 26.67% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 8.86% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19542.4, down 0.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 217.98 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 330.99 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 112.25, up 1.81% on the day. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is up 45.13% in last one year as compared to a 64.16% spurt in NIFTY and a 53.06% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 4.76 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)