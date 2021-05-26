Mindtree Ltd soars 0.66%, gains for fifth straight session

Mindtree Ltd is quoting at Rs 2186.1, up 0.66% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 145.23% in last one year as compared to a 64.16% jump in NIFTY and a 91.56% jump in the Nifty IT.

Mindtree Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2186.1, up 0.66% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 15291.2. The Sensex is at 50966.8, up 0.65%. Mindtree Ltd has gained around 6.39% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Mindtree Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26393.9, up 1.26% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.12 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.23 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2186.75, up 0.7% on the day. Mindtree Ltd is up 145.23% in last one year as compared to a 64.16% jump in NIFTY and a 91.56% jump in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 32.22 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

