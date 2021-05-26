Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd extends winning streak

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 476.6, up 0.46% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 44.67% in last one year as compared to a 64.16% spurt in NIFTY and a 53.06% spurt in the Nifty Energy.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 476.6, up 0.46% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 15291.2. The Sensex is at 50966.8, up 0.65%. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has risen around 13.38% in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 14.32 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

