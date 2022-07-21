Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd soars 1.15%, rises for fifth straight session

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd is quoting at Rs 4495.8, up 1.15% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 2.03% in last one year as compared to a 4.75% jump in NIFTY and a 5.18% jump in the Nifty FMCG.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4495.8, up 1.15% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 16575.6. The Sensex is at 55539.77, up 0.26%. Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd has gained around 11.78% in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 34.1 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)