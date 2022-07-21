Bank of Maharashtra spurts 1.17%, up for five straight sessions

Bank of Maharashtra is quoting at Rs 17.25, up 1.17% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 25.32% in last one year as compared to a 4.75% gain in NIFTY and a 14.95% gain in the Nifty Pharma.

Bank of Maharashtra is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 17.25, up 1.17% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 16575.6. The Sensex is at 55539.77, up 0.26%. Bank of Maharashtra has added around 6.48% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Bank of Maharashtra is a constituent, has added around 15.34% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2726.95, up 1.59% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.76 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 25.09 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 8.24 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

