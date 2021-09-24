Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd Spikes 5.59%, S&P BSE IT Sector index Rises 1.7%

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd has added 25.18% over last one month compared to 7.14% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 7.75% rise in the SENSEX

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd rose 5.59% today to trade at Rs 6371.7. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is up 1.7% to quote at 36384.39. The index is up 7.14 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Vakrangee Ltd increased 5.06% and Brightcom Group Ltd added 4.98% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 90.54 % over last one year compared to the 64.91% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd has added 25.18% over last one month compared to 7.14% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 7.75% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4323 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 21724 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 6380 on 24 Sep 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2310.15 on 24 Sep 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)