Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd spurts 2.9%, up for five straight sessions

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd is quoting at Rs 6190.95, up 2.9% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 61.01% in last one year as compared to a 9.25% gain in NIFTY and a 35.53% gain in the Nifty IT.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 6190.95, up 2.9% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.08% on the day, quoting at 16319.9. The Sensex is at 54562.83, down 0.98%. Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd has added around 1.03% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.23% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34130.3, up 0.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.87 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.6 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 6207.95, up 3.07% on the day. Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd is up 61.01% in last one year as compared to a 9.25% gain in NIFTY and a 35.53% gain in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 49.54 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

