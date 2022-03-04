Triveni Engg jumps 15% in five days

Triveni Engineering & Industries rose 3.65% to Rs 275.35, extending gains for the fifth trading session.

Shares of Triveni Engineering & Industries have risen 14.61% in five sessions.

In the past one year, it has surged 186.52% while the benchmark Sensex has added 6.48% during the same period.

On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 69.52. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

The stock was trading above its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day simple moving average (SMA) placed at 256.59, 261.23 and 267.64, respectively.

Triveni Engineering and Industries is one of the largest integrated sugar manufacturers in India. It is a market leader in its engineering businesses, spanning power transmission, water & wastewater treatment solutions, and defence.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Triveni Engineering and Industries rose 37.46% to Rs 130.12 crore on 0.55% decline in net sales to Rs 1115.69 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

