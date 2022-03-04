Triveni Engg jumps 15% in five days

-
ALSO READ
Triveni Engineering inks 10-yr business agreement with GEAE Technology USA
FMCG shares gain
FMCG stocks rise
Triveni Engineering and Industries consolidated net profit rises 196.57% in the September 2021 quarter
Triveni Engineering and Industries consolidated net profit rises 37.46% in the December 2021 quarter
-
Triveni Engineering & Industries rose 3.65% to Rs 275.35, extending gains for the fifth trading session.Shares of Triveni Engineering & Industries have risen 14.61% in five sessions.
In the past one year, it has surged 186.52% while the benchmark Sensex has added 6.48% during the same period.
On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 69.52. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.
The stock was trading above its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day simple moving average (SMA) placed at 256.59, 261.23 and 267.64, respectively.
Triveni Engineering and Industries is one of the largest integrated sugar manufacturers in India. It is a market leader in its engineering businesses, spanning power transmission, water & wastewater treatment solutions, and defence.
On a consolidated basis, net profit of Triveni Engineering and Industries rose 37.46% to Rs 130.12 crore on 0.55% decline in net sales to Rs 1115.69 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU