Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd, Acrysil Ltd, Intellect Design Arena Ltd and Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 March 2022.

Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd surged 10.56% to Rs 117.75 at 11:51 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.55 lakh shares in the past one month.

Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd spiked 6.72% to Rs 249.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 29211 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17956 shares in the past one month.

Acrysil Ltd soared 5.75% to Rs 714.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 15250 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11291 shares in the past one month.

Intellect Design Arena Ltd advanced 4.04% to Rs 683. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 24484 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21366 shares in the past one month.

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd spurt 3.97% to Rs 276.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 55269 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.23 lakh shares in the past one month.

