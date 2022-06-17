Larsen & Toubro Infotech opens new facility in Kolkata

Larsen & Toubro Infotech has expanded its operations in Kolkata by setting up a new facility in the city. The new center marks company's expansion in the Eastern region of the country and is designed to meet the requirements of a futuristic and modern workplace.

Located in the Salt Lake Electronics Complex, the new center is equipped to house more than 300 employees.

The center will support LTI's service delivery capabilities for Cloud, Data, and Digital technologies and create exciting career opportunities for local talent seeking experiences in these futuristic domains. It will also offer LTI's clients the benefit of increased access to a larger talent pool from the state and the region.

