Bank of Baroda receives revision in outlook for Issuer Default Ratings

Bank of Baroda announced that Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook to Stable from Negative on the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of Bank of Baroda, while affirming IDR as BBB-.

Fitch has also affirmed the Government Support Rating (GSR) as bbb- for Bank of Baroda.

The Long Term Issuer Default Rating (LT IDR) of BOB is BBB- (Stable).

