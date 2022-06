Vakrangee partners with Decathlon Sports

To sell sports equipment and products in rural locations

Vakrangee has entered into a Seller Agreement with Decathlon Sports India to offer a complete range of sports equipment's and products to the unserved and underserved population of India.

Under this collaboration via the Seller Agreement, Vakrangee through its Nextgen physical Kendras and BharatEasy Mobile Superapp will now be able to provide sports equipment's & products in remote areas of the country. With 84% of Vakrangee Kendra outlets in Tier-4 and 6 towns, Vakrangee will offer these services to the communities in the unserved/underserved parts of the country. The customers will also be able to avail various discount offers and get significant savings on their purchases of sports products.

