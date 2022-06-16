Eros Investments forges alliance with Wipro

-
To scale AI and ML powered content localization solutionsEros Investments today announced that it has signed an alliance agreement with Wipro to evolve and scale the Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) based content localization solution. The solution will automate the time-consuming manual content localization process of subtitling and dubbing with near human-level accuracy, driving significant cost and time savings for global media organizations, post-production, and direct-to-consumer over-the-top (OTT) streaming platforms.
Eros Investments' data science experts, in collaboration with Wipro's technology team, will leverage latter's Vantage solution, an AI/ML-powered content intelligence platform which uses Google Cloud's Translation AI suite of services to develop both 'Speech to Text models' and 'computer-generated voice from Text to speech', including voice cloning, emotion tagging, and speed syncing in various languages. The first phase of automated translation (Subtitling) will be available in multiple languages, including English, French, Spanish, Arabic, Mandarin, Malay, Bahasa, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Bengali. The 'use cases' will be useful in training models to develop the solution in other languages later. Wipro's Vantage helps extract intelligence/metadata from various forms of content, video, audio, images, printed text and more.
Eros Investments and Wipro's joint content localization service will be available to media and entertainment companies in two deployment models: platform-as-a-service and private cloud deployment.
