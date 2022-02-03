Barbeque-Nation Hospitality to further invest in Toscano

Barbeque-Nation Hospitality has decided to further invest Rs.16.99 crore in the Equity Shares of Red Apple Kitchen Consultancy (Toscano), a Subsidiary of the Company.

The Company will acquire 1,261 Equity Shares, having face value of Rs.100/- each, at an issue price of Rs.1,34,776/- per Equity Share.

Consequent to the aforesaid investment, the shareholding of the Company in Toscano will increase by 7.46% to 68.81%.

