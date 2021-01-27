Larsen & Toubro Ltd Spurts 1.63%

Larsen & Toubro Ltd has added 7.34% over last one month compared to 7.27% gain in S&P BSE Capital Goods index and 1.59% rise in the SENSEX

Larsen & Toubro Ltd gained 1.63% today to trade at Rs 1383.7. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index is up 0.29% to quote at 20022.57. The index is up 7.27 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Adani Green Energy Ltd increased 1.13% and Bharat Electronics Ltd added 1.03% on the day. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index went up 14.72 % over last one year compared to the 17.43% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Larsen & Toubro Ltd has added 7.34% over last one month compared to 7.27% gain in S&P BSE Capital Goods index and 1.59% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 28500 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.19 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1395.75 on 25 Jan 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 661.05 on 25 Mar 2020.

