Larsen & Toubro signs MoU with Norway based HydrogenPro

Larsen & Toubro announced that it has entered a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with HydrogenPro AS, a Norway-based leading Electrolyser technology and manufacturing company for partnership to tap the emerging Green Hydrogen market.

Under this agreement, L&T and HydrogenPro will jointly work towards setting up of a joint venture in India for Gigawatt-scale manufacturing of Alkaline Water Electrolysers based on HydrogenPro technology for Indian market and other select geographies. The proposed joint venture in India is in line with L&T's strategic vision to be present across the green energy value chain and HydrogenPro's strategy of establishing a global manufacturing footprint to maintain cost leadership and ensure local presence.

