Latent View rises after Q3 PAT jumps 122% YoY

Latent View Analytics surged 3.07% to Rs 527.20 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 122.4% to Rs 49.93 crore on a 37.7% increase in net sales to Rs 107.75 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.On a sequential basis, net profit jumped 130% on a 13.7% rise in revenue from operations in Q3 FY22 over Q2 FY22. Profit before tax jumped 105% on a sequential basis and 100.6% on a year on year basis to Rs 57.4 crore in Q3 FY22.
Consolidated EBITDA grew 19.1% year on year to Rs 32.2 crore in Q3 FY22. Meanwhile, EBITDA margins fell to 29.9% in Q3 FY22 from 34.6% in Q3 FY21.
Commenting on Q3FY22 results, Rajan Sethuraman, CEO of LatentView Analytics said, We are overwhelmed by the response we received for our IPO and we extend a warm welcome to all our new shareholders who made our IPO listing successful. We are happy to report a 38% increase in revenue from operations in Q3 FY22 on a y-o-y basis and a strong 14% growth on a sequential basis. For the nine months ending December 2021, our revenue from operations grew by 28% compared to the same period in the last Fiscal Year. This was driven by growth across existing clients and new client additions. We added 15 new clients over the last nine months ending December 2021 and 6 new clients in Q3FY22.
Rajan Venkatesan, CFO of LatentView Analytics said, We are glad to report our first results post a successful IPO listing. Our EBITDA for Q3 FY22 grew by 22% on a sequential basis. Our strong EBITDA margins of 30% for the quarter ending December 31, 2021 was driven by robust revenue growth and operating leverage. Cash and Investments (excluding proceeds from the IPO) as on December 31, 2021 stood at Rs 4,502 Million.
LatentView Analytics is a global digital analytics firm that inspires and transforms businesses to excel in the digital world by harnessing the power of data and analytics
