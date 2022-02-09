Volumes jump at Endurance Technologies Ltd counter

Endurance Technologies Ltd saw volume of 12805 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.34 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5469 shares

Gujarat Gas Ltd, Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd, Rain Industries Ltd, Aditya Birla Capital Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 09 February 2022.

Endurance Technologies Ltd saw volume of 12805 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.34 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5469 shares. The stock dropped 5.98% to Rs.1,457.50. Volumes stood at 3969 shares in the last session.

Gujarat Gas Ltd registered volume of 1.11 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 53679 shares. The stock slipped 0.34% to Rs.662.35. Volumes stood at 56513 shares in the last session.

Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd notched up volume of 438 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 1.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 279 shares. The stock slipped 3.95% to Rs.12,304.85. Volumes stood at 75 shares in the last session.

Rain Industries Ltd clocked volume of 2.56 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 1.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.63 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.46% to Rs.238.60. Volumes stood at 1.19 lakh shares in the last session.

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd witnessed volume of 5.76 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 1.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.74 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.00% to Rs.118.65. Volumes stood at 3.2 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)