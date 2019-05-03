Laurus Labs slips after poor Q4 result

fell 1.3% to Rs 398 at 15:18 IST on BSE after consolidated net profit dropped 4.21% to Rs 43.18 crore on 12.64% rise in total income to Rs 636.78 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 2 May 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P was down 15.39 points, or 0.04% to 38,966.04

On the BSE, 15,000 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2,849 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 404 and a low of Rs 394.40 so far during the day.

Commenting on the results announcement, Dr.Satyanarayana Chava, CEO, Laurus Labs, said that with the backward integration of key intermediates in place and with a better product mix, the company has seen improvement in gross margins.

is a leading research and development driven company in

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)