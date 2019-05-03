ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd gains for five straight sessions

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 375, up 0.01% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 13.6% in last one year as compared to a 10.69% gain in NIFTY and a 18.1% gain in the Nifty Financial Services.
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 375, up 0.01% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 11753.45. The Sensex is at 39119.83, up 0.36%. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd has added around 3.95% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12583.8, up 0.75% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 19.27 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 372.8, down 0.21% on the day. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is down 13.6% in last one year as compared to a 10.69% gain in NIFTY and a 18.1% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.
The PE of the stock is 47 based on TTM earnings ending March 19.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
