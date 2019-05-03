Volumes spurt at Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd counter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd registered volume of 3.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.95 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 28371 shares

Blue Star Ltd, Minda Corporation Ltd, BASF India Ltd, Honeywell Automation India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 03 May 2019.

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd registered volume of 3.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.95 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 28371 shares. The stock rose 5.77% to Rs.524.40. Volumes stood at 54017 shares in the last session.

Blue Star Ltd saw volume of 10.2 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 87558 shares. The stock increased 1.52% to Rs.693.00. Volumes stood at 2.07 lakh shares in the last session.

Minda Corporation Ltd recorded volume of 7.39 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 71802 shares. The stock lost 2.79% to Rs.122.00. Volumes stood at 43749 shares in the last session.

BASF India Ltd registered volume of 89025 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.64 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15776 shares. The stock slipped 1.40% to Rs.1,359.55. Volumes stood at 14083 shares in the last session.

Honeywell Automation India Ltd registered volume of 2372 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 595 shares. The stock rose 0.20% to Rs.23,920.00. Volumes stood at 730 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 03 2019. 14:30 IST

