Eros International Media Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd, Cox & Kings Financial Service Ltd, Techindia Nirman Ltd and Magnum Ventures Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 May 2019.
Eros International Media Ltd crashed 14.40% to Rs 58.25 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 66988 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34633 shares in the past one month.
Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd lost 11.75% to Rs 5.56. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2025 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9542 shares in the past one month.
Cox & Kings Financial Service Ltd tumbled 10.00% to Rs 33.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 162 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 569 shares in the past one month.
Techindia Nirman Ltd slipped 9.92% to Rs 4.54. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 525 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4219 shares in the past one month.
Magnum Ventures Ltd corrected 9.82% to Rs 4.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2550 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2660 shares in the past one month.
