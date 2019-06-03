JUST IN
GE Power India wins contract worth Rs 738.3 crore

GE Power India has been awarded a contract worth Rs. 738.3 crore by Aravali Power Company (a Joint venture company of NTPC, Haryana Power Generation Company and Indraprastha Power Generation Company) for Design, Engineering, Civil Work, Supply, Erection and Commissioning of Wet FGD systems along with auxiliaries like Limestone and Gypsum Handling System and Wet Stack on full turnkey basis.

