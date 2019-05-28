Lawreshwar Polymers standalone net profit declines 79.66% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 13.29% to Rs 19.18 crore

Net profit of Lawreshwar Polymers declined 79.66% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.29% to Rs 19.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 16.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.82% to Rs 2.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 26.04% to Rs 93.96 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 74.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

19.1816.9393.9674.559.0210.5111.2312.450.960.946.465.220.220.223.482.340.120.592.201.95

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)