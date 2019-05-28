JUST IN
Lawreshwar Polymers standalone net profit declines 79.66% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 13.29% to Rs 19.18 crore

Net profit of Lawreshwar Polymers declined 79.66% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.29% to Rs 19.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 16.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.82% to Rs 2.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 26.04% to Rs 93.96 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 74.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales19.1816.93 13 93.9674.55 26 OPM %9.0210.51 -11.2312.45 - PBDT0.960.94 2 6.465.22 24 PBT0.220.22 0 3.482.34 49 NP0.120.59 -80 2.201.95 13

