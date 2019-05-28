Lawreshwar Polymers standalone net profit declines 79.66% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sovereign Diamonds reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.21 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Spencer's Retail reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.83 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Future Consumer reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7.75 crore in the March 2019 quarter
P.M. Telelinnks reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Medico Intercontinental reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 13.29% to Rs 19.18 croreNet profit of Lawreshwar Polymers declined 79.66% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.29% to Rs 19.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 16.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 12.82% to Rs 2.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 26.04% to Rs 93.96 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 74.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales19.1816.93 13 93.9674.55 26 OPM %9.0210.51 -11.2312.45 - PBDT0.960.94 2 6.465.22 24 PBT0.220.22 0 3.482.34 49 NP0.120.59 -80 2.201.95 13
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU