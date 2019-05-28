Reliance Communications reports standalone net loss of Rs 3582.00 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 26.29% to Rs 300.00 croreNet Loss of Reliance Communications reported to Rs 3582.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 6886.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 26.29% to Rs 300.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 407.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 2847.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 9870.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 38.19% to Rs 1379.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2231.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales300.00407.00 -26 1379.002231.00 -38 OPM %-98.336.39 --43.58-121.65 - PBDT-234.00150.00 PL -515.00-2714.00 81 PBT-345.0099.00 PL -792.00-2914.00 73 NP-3582.00-6886.00 48 2847.00-9870.00 LP
