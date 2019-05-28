Shivam Autotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 22.43 crore in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 16.88% to Rs 170.69 crore

Net Loss of Shivam Autotech reported to Rs 22.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 10.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.88% to Rs 170.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 146.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 18.21 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.15% to Rs 635.57 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 556.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales170.69146.04 17 635.57556.78 14 OPM %9.246.83 -12.9714.08 - PBDT2.30-2.93 LP 35.0733.70 4 PBT-14.49-13.36 -8 -13.69-7.57 -81 NP-22.43-10.44 -115 -18.21-1.23 -1380

