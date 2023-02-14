Lead Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 475.00% to Rs 0.23 croreNet profit of Lead Financial Services reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 475.00% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.230.04 475 OPM %82.61-25.00 -PBDT0.22-0.01 LP PBT0.22-0.01 LP NP0.17-0.01 LP
