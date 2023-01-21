JUST IN
Business Standard

Lemon Tree Hotels signs new hotel in Kumbhalgarh, Rajasthan

Lemon Tree Hotels announced its latest signing of a franchised hotel - Lemon Tree Resort, Kumbhalgarh, Rajasthan.

The property, which shall be franchised by Lemon Tree Hotels, is expected to open in December 2023.

This property will feature 59 well-appointed rooms, a restaurant, bar, meeting rooms and a swimming pool. Maharana Pratap Airport, Udaipur is about 90 kms from the property, while the Falna Railway Station is 80 kms away.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, January 21 2023. 12:54 IST

