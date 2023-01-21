Lemon Tree Hotels signs new hotel in Kumbhalgarh, Rajasthan

-
The property, which shall be franchised by Lemon Tree Hotels, is expected to open in December 2023.
This property will feature 59 well-appointed rooms, a restaurant, bar, meeting rooms and a swimming pool. Maharana Pratap Airport, Udaipur is about 90 kms from the property, while the Falna Railway Station is 80 kms away.
