Lemon Tree Hotels signs new hotel in Kumbhalgarh, Rajasthan

Lemon Tree Hotels announced its latest signing of a franchised hotel - Lemon Tree Resort, Kumbhalgarh, Rajasthan.

The property, which shall be franchised by Lemon Tree Hotels, is expected to open in December 2023.

This property will feature 59 well-appointed rooms, a restaurant, bar, meeting rooms and a swimming pool. Maharana Pratap Airport, Udaipur is about 90 kms from the property, while the Falna Railway Station is 80 kms away.

