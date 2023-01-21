JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Strides Pharma Science's Puducherry facility completes WHO inspection

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy dissolves its step-down subsidiary in Malaysia
Business Standard

TCNS Clothing Co. receives reaffirmation in credit ratings

Capital Market 

From CRISIL

TCNS Clothing Co. announced that CRISIL has reaffirmed the ratings on the bank facilities of the company as under:

Total bank facilities rated - Rs 75 crore
Long term rating - CRISIL A+/ Stable (rating reaffirmed, outlook revised from negative)
Short term rating - CRISIL A1+ (reaffirmed)

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, January 21 2023. 12:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU