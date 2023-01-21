JUST IN
Strides Pharma Science's Puducherry facility completes WHO inspection

Strides Pharma Science (Strides) has successfully completed the inspection carried out by the World Health Organization (WHO) at its Puducherry facility between 16-20 January 2023.

The Puducherry facility caters to the U. S., Other Regulated Markets, and Institutional businesses and can produce finished dosage formulation products across multiple dosage formats.

First Published: Sat, January 21 2023. 12:44 IST

