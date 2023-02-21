JUST IN
Lemon Tree Hotels signs new hotel in Manali

Lemon Tree Hotels announced its latest signing of a franchised hotel - Lemon Tree Hotel, Manali, Himachal Pradesh.

The property, which shall be franchised by Lemon Tree Hotels Limited, is expected to open in June 2023.

This property will feature 34 well-appointed rooms, two restaurants, a bar, a meeting room, a recreational room and a fitness center. The Bhuntar Airport is about 37 kms from the property while the main town of Manali is just 11 kms away.

First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 18:50 IST

