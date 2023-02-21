Cyient partners with Thingtrax

To enable manufacturers to increase efficiency and reduce costsCyient announced a partnership with Thingtrax to enable manufacturers to increase efficiency and reduce costs.
The partnership will enable global manufacturers to drive higher performance across their entire manufacturing operation through AI-powered data. Cyient's end-to-end manufacturing services suite and the Thingtrax solution allow manufacturing leaders to improve operational performance by engaging people at every level to embrace a high-performance culture.
