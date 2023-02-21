Dilip Buildcon announces execution of concession agreement for road project in Chhattisgarh

-
Dilip Buildcon announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Urga - Pathalgaon Highways has executed the concession agreement with the National Highways Authority of India (Ministry of Road Transport and Highways) on 20 February 2023 for the following project:
"Construction of Four Lane Urga -Pathalgaon section of NH-130A from design Ch.70+200 to Ch.157+745, (from Bhaisma village to Taruama village) under Bharatmala Pariyojana (Raipur - Dhanbad Economic Corridor in the State of Chhattisgarh on Hybrid Annuity Mode."
