Dilip Buildcon announces execution of concession agreement for road project in Chhattisgarh

Dilip Buildcon announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Urga - Pathalgaon Highways has executed the concession agreement with the National Highways Authority of India (Ministry of Road Transport and Highways) on 20 February 2023 for the following project:

"Construction of Four Lane Urga -Pathalgaon section of NH-130A from design Ch.70+200 to Ch.157+745, (from Bhaisma village to Taruama village) under Bharatmala Pariyojana (Raipur - Dhanbad Economic Corridor in the State of Chhattisgarh on Hybrid Annuity Mode."

