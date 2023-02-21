JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

SVP Global Textiles Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Business Standard

Dilip Buildcon announces execution of concession agreement for road project in Chhattisgarh

Capital Market 

Dilip Buildcon announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Urga - Pathalgaon Highways has executed the concession agreement with the National Highways Authority of India (Ministry of Road Transport and Highways) on 20 February 2023 for the following project:

"Construction of Four Lane Urga -Pathalgaon section of NH-130A from design Ch.70+200 to Ch.157+745, (from Bhaisma village to Taruama village) under Bharatmala Pariyojana (Raipur - Dhanbad Economic Corridor in the State of Chhattisgarh on Hybrid Annuity Mode."

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 14:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU