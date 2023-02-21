JUST IN
Som Distilleries intimates of favorable excise policy for FY24

Capital Market 

Som Distilleries & Breweries announced that the excise policy announced for the FY 2023-24 in the state of Madhya Pradesh is favorable to trade as no hike in taxes would have a positive impact on the operations of the Company for the upcoming fiscal year.

First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 15:00 IST

