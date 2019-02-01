LGB Forge reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.61 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Board of LGB Forge approves details pertaining to proposed rights issue
Kalyani Forge standalone net profit rises 143.04% in the December 2018 quarter
Kalyani Forge standalone net profit rises 82.68% in the September 2018 quarter
Rajkumar Forge standalone net profit rises 81.25% in the June 2018 quarter
Rajkumar Forge reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.76 crore in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 42.79% to Rs 35.94 croreNet profit of LGB Forge reported to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 1.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 42.79% to Rs 35.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 25.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales35.9425.17 43 OPM %7.01-0.99 -PBDT1.63-0.96 LP PBT0.61-1.47 LP NP0.61-1.47 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU