JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Tokyo Finance standalone net profit rises 63.64% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

LGB Forge reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.61 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 42.79% to Rs 35.94 crore

Net profit of LGB Forge reported to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 1.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 42.79% to Rs 35.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 25.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales35.9425.17 43 OPM %7.01-0.99 -PBDT1.63-0.96 LP PBT0.61-1.47 LP NP0.61-1.47 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 01 2019. 15:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements