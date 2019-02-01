Aegis Logistics consolidated net profit rises 10.48% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 8.43% to Rs 1320.46 croreNet profit of Aegis Logistics rose 10.48% to Rs 59.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 53.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 8.43% to Rs 1320.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1442.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1320.461442.08 -8 OPM %7.014.97 -PBDT88.7068.23 30 PBT75.7959.23 28 NP59.1553.54 10
