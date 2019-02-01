JUST IN
CL Educate reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.92 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 6.94% to Rs 69.37 crore

Net profit of CL Educate reported to Rs 4.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 6.94% to Rs 69.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 64.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales69.3764.87 7 OPM %9.43-1.83 -PBDT8.072.63 207 PBT5.730.49 1069 NP4.92-0.47 LP

First Published: Fri, February 01 2019. 15:19 IST

