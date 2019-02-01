JUST IN
UPL consolidated net profit declines 19.69% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 17.33% to Rs 4921.00 crore

Net profit of UPL declined 19.69% to Rs 461.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 574.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 17.33% to Rs 4921.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4194.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales4921.004194.00 17 OPM %19.0617.07 -PBDT773.00724.00 7 PBT591.00555.00 6 NP461.00574.00 -20

