Tokyo Finance standalone net profit rises 63.64% in the December 2018 quarter
Sundaram Finance standalone net profit declines 2.56% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 20.06% to Rs 854.56 crore

Net profit of Sundaram Finance declined 2.56% to Rs 156.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 160.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 20.06% to Rs 854.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 711.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales854.56711.78 20 OPM %82.0882.27 -PBDT241.35257.79 -6 PBT227.23242.51 -6 NP156.52160.63 -3

First Published: Fri, February 01 2019. 15:19 IST

