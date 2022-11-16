Libas Consumer Products consolidated net profit rises 45.45% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 42.84% to Rs 28.14 croreNet profit of Libas Consumer Products rose 45.45% to Rs 3.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 42.84% to Rs 28.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 19.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales28.1419.70 43 OPM %16.3519.04 -PBDT4.163.24 28 PBT4.052.94 38 NP3.842.64 45
