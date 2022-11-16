Libas Consumer Products consolidated net profit rises 45.45% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 42.84% to Rs 28.14 crore

Net profit of Libas Consumer Products rose 45.45% to Rs 3.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 42.84% to Rs 28.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 19.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.28.1419.7016.3519.044.163.244.052.943.842.64

