Regency World Consulting reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 25.00% to Rs 0.05 crore

Regency World Consulting reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2022 and during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 25.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.050.0400000000

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)